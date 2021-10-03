dayton-daily-news logo
X

Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting

Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
Investigators say a former driver in NASCAR’s lower divisions has been killed in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former NASCAR driver was killed Saturday in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman, investigators said.

John Wes Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald.

A 30-year-old woman was hurt, but police didn't give details about her injuries.

Police have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims. The shooting appeared to be domestic violence related, Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues, Barnett said.

Townley raced eight seasons and made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR's lower two national divisions. His victory in the Truck Series at Las Vegas six years ago Sunday was the only national series win of his career.

Townley drove a car owned by his father, who was a co-founder of the vehicle's primary sponsor, restaurant chain Zaxby’s.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
The Latest: Jets have 1st lead of season, 10-9 over Titans
2
Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power
3
Merkel urges Germans to keep fighting for democracy
4
Ohtani open to longterm talks with Angels in offseason
5
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top