Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge

The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-long NBA career that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said.

Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon's attorney.

It's not Gordon's first brush with the law. Last October, he was charged with punching his son at New York's LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's security guard.

This week's arrest came hours after Gordon's alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school's fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.

Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.