Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released from jail after shooting

Kemp, 53, was booked shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday for investigation of felony drive-by shooting in Tacoma. He was released by mid-afternoon Thursday, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office, said in an emailed statement Thursday that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.