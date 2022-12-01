Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location in the city. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.

“While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involve and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement.