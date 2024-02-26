Former NFL MVP Cam Newton involved in scuffle at 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video and appears to be fending off three other men. There is one punch thrown in Newton's direction, but it is unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback.

It's also uncertain what prompted the altercation.

Newton, who is from Atlanta, runs the C1N, an organization founded in 2021 which focuses on developing young athletes' skills in football by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton's website. The website said the organization's mission is to create an environment that fosters growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and life.

C1N plays in tournaments across the country.

Attempts to reach Newton's representatives on Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Newton hasn't played in the NFL since 2021 when he spent a portion of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him.

Newton spent 11 seasons in the NFL, throwing for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 TDs during his time with the Panthers and New England Patriots.

