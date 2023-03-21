Former NFL MVP Cam Newton to throw at Auburn's Pro Day

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he'll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent 11 years in the league, the first nine with the Panthers. Newton turns 34 in May.