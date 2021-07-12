Former NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

Boozman also has the support of other top Republicans in the state, including fellow Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor.

Bequette's campaign site touts him as “a true conservative who will advance the Trump conservative agenda." Bequette doesn't mention Boozman by name in his announcement video, but in an interview he said he thought the incumbent senator has spent too much time in Washington.

“He’s been in Washington for over 20 years. He’s going on his third decade in Washington, in the swamp," Bequette told The Associated Press. “I just think it’s time for a change, it’s time for someone new."

Bequette said he supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. He also called for completing construction of a wall along the United States' border with Mexico that Trump advocated but has been suspended by the Biden administration.