Former NFL player faces DUI charge in Florida after crash

Vontae Davis, 34, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Florida, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Davis lost control of his Tesla sedan and it collided with the parked pickup truck on the side of the turnpike. The impact of the collision sent the pickup truck spinning into a concrete barrier, and the truck struck its driver who had been waiting outside. The driver was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, the report said.