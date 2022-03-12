Former NFL players focus on financial education, business

In his role with UBS, he wants to equip players with information to make smart decisions for their future.

“Financial education, dealing with our financial advisors, make sure they understand, that our athletes need to have a legacy,” he said. “And then also, lastly, dealing with our clients themselves, the athletes themselves and entertainers, making sure that we get behind them, their philanthropic endeavors, the life after the stage, after sports. Because even if you are a Tom Brady, you still have the rest of your life to live, right? What are you going to do with that? Even if you’re an anomaly like myself and played 11 years in the league, I was done in my 30s. I’m still fairly young, so I haven’t retired from life. And I think that what we’re going to do at UBS is we’re going to look at our athletes as businessmen, business women, entrepreneurs, knowing that this is just a small segment of their life. And once those 15 minutes of fame are up on the on the field, we want to make sure that you have a much longer, longer life to live toward getting that legacy for you and your family, maybe the communities that you’ve come from.”

Bryan considered pursuing his MBA at Harvard, Yale or Stanford before the NFL Players Association gave him an opportunity to join the league’s business program with Visa. He is completing his rotation on Visa’s Strategic Initiatives and Global Technology Partnerships team.

“Since coming on, I’ve had a few years getting to do some very interesting work,” Bryan said. “This has been an opportunity to really hone the skills that I had developed kind of from a startup and business development consulting world. I’d always been corporate adjacent, never in corporate. Just getting to see kind of the processes in a corporate structure, in a big company like Visa that gets to touch like every other company in the world is very eye-opening.”

Lynch stressed the importance of preparing for a career after retirement. He last played with the Buccaneers in 2018 but the 28-year-old was ready for the next phase of his life at a young age. He began preparing in college and continued in the NFL.

“While I was playing, I interned in the offseason. I made sure on my off days I did community service to build up that resume for when after I retired,” he said. “Being undrafted, I knew it could come at any day. Thankfully, I ended up at Visa, Silicon Valley, where we’re able to use my skills from on the field and bring them to the boardroom and also getting my MBA, getting that terminology down, going from one team to the other. The playbook is different going from the Rams to the Buccaneers. So going from the field to the boardroom, the playbook is different. So I got my MBA to get knowledge, to get educated and to apply those skills at Visa.”

