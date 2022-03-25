Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

“Ms. Murphey's family is at the forefront of my thoughts every day,” she said. “You don't do something that impacts a family like this, that impacts a life, and not carry that burden with you.”

Murphey had been admitted to the neurological intensive care unit on Dec. 24, 2017, after suffering from a brain bleed. Two days later, doctors trying to determine the cause of the bleed ordered a PET scan to check for cancer. Murphey was claustrophobic and was prescribed Versed for her anxiety, according to testimony. When Vaught could not find Versed in an automatic drug dispensing cabinet, she used an override and accidentally grabbed vecuronium instead.

An expert witness for the state argued that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses. In addition to grabbing the wrong medicine, she failed to read the name of the drug, did not notice a red warning on the top of the medication, and did not stay with the patient to check for an adverse reaction, said nurse legal consultant Donna Jones.

Leanna Craft, a nurse educator at the neuro-ICU unit where Vaught worked, testified that it was common for nurses at that time to override the system in order to get drugs. The hospital had recently updated an electronic records system, which led to delays in retrieving medications from the automatic drug dispensing cabinets. There was also no scanner in the imaging area for Vaught to scan the medication against the patient's ID bracelet.

Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Jackson told the jury in closing arguments, “RaDonda Vaught acted recklessly, and Charlene Murphey died as a result of that. RaDonda Vaught had a duty of care to Charlene Murphey and RaDonda Vaught neglected that. ... The immutable fact of this case is that Charlene Murphey is dead because RaDonda Vaught couldn’t pay attention to what she was doing.”

Vaught said she is concerned that the verdict with cause other providers “to be wary about coming forward to tell the truth. I don't think the take-away from this is not to be honest and truthful."

Patient safety expert Bruce Lambert, in an interview before the verdict, said it was extremely concerning that Vaught was being criminally prosecuted for a medical error. “This will not only cause nurses and doctors to not report medication errors, it will cause nurses to leave the profession.”

Prior to the sentencing, Vaught said that she didn't regret honestly admitting her mistake. She felt she was being scapegoated after Vanderbilt became the subject of a surprise inspection by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Someone has to pay a price, and it's really easy to say, ‘Just let her do it’,” she said. “Nurses see that. Medics see it. Radiology technicians see it.”

Prosecutors speaking about the verdict said it was not a precedent setting case that would result further criminalization of medical errors.

“This is not a case against the nursing community,” said Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Jackson. “”This is a case against one individual."

Caption Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel shows a nurse pin to the jury, a symbolic pin for newly graduated nurses during the opening statements in the trial of ex-Vanderbilt nurse, RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught is charged with reckless homicide in the death of a patient. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador Caption Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel shows a nurse pin to the jury, a symbolic pin for newly graduated nurses during the opening statements in the trial of ex-Vanderbilt nurse, RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught is charged with reckless homicide in the death of a patient. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador

Caption Chandra Murphey wipes her tears while giving her testimony about her mother in law, Charlene Murphey, during the trial of RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador Caption Chandra Murphey wipes her tears while giving her testimony about her mother in law, Charlene Murphey, during the trial of RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador

Caption RaDonda Vaught's Attorney Peter Strianse, talks during the opening statements of Vaught's trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught is charged with reckless homicide in the death of a patient. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador Caption RaDonda Vaught's Attorney Peter Strianse, talks during the opening statements of Vaught's trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught is charged with reckless homicide in the death of a patient. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Credit: Stephanie Amador Credit: Stephanie Amador

Caption FILE - RaDonda Vaught arrives for a court hearing Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was charged with reckless homicide for accidentally administering the paralyzing drug vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed in December on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted the error as soon as she realized it, and the state medical board initially took no action against her. Prosecutors say Vaught made multiple errors that day and “recklessly ignored” her training. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Caption FILE - RaDonda Vaught arrives for a court hearing Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was charged with reckless homicide for accidentally administering the paralyzing drug vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed in December on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted the error as soon as she realized it, and the state medical board initially took no action against her. Prosecutors say Vaught made multiple errors that day and “recklessly ignored” her training. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey