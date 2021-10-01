Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday

The former president was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain in 2015 but underwent treatment and announced he was cancer-free four months later. He has had a string of falls, including one that left him with a broken pelvis in October 2019, and has used a walker when in public most recently.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Carters at their home in April. "We sat and talked about the old days," Biden said of his predecessor.

A quiet birthday could be all the more somber as the family prepares for the funeral of Carter's daughter-in-law Annette Davis Carter, the longtime wife of Jeff Carter, in Plains on Saturday. She died earlier this month at the age of 68.

Annette Carter’s service will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church, which the ex-president helped found and where the pastor regularly asks members to pray for the Carters.