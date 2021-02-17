Former presidential hopeful goes on trial in Belarus

Authorities have responded with a sweeping crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands were brutally beaten.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

In a joint statement, the embassies of the United States, the U.K. and Switzerland, as well as the European Union delegation, strongly condemned police raids on Tuesday that targeted more than 30 journalists and human rights activists in Belarus.

“The Belarusian authorities continue their increased harassment of the country’s civil society,” they said Wednesday. “This needs to stop."

The statement urged authorities “to release all the arbitrarily detained persons immediately and unconditionally.”

Before his arrest, Babariko was widely perceived as the main challenger to Lukashenko. The president sought to cast Babariko's election bid as part of efforts by Belarus' main sponsor, Russia, to exert pressure on his government and try to weaken the country's independence.

“Babariko was seen as loyal to Moscow. He could offer a program of reforms and ride a wave of protests sentiments among the broad public and the elites,” said Valery Karbalevich, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. “That was deadly dangerous for Lukashenko.”

But facing Western sanctions over the vote-rigging and the crackdown on protests, Lukashenko has come to rely increasingly on Moscow's subsidies and political support.

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus. Authorities have raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists in the latest move aimed at squelching a wave of demonstrations against Lukashenko. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek