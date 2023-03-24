Former rebel leader is named Congo's new Defense Minister

Bemba's appointment to the key positions was announced Thursday evening on state television by President Felix Tshisekedi's spokeswoman. Bemba's promotion and other Cabinet appointments come less than a year ahead of Congo's presidential elections.

Congo's former vice president between 2003 and 2006, Bemba was later imprisoned by the ICC for more than a decade, accused of murders, rapes and pillaging committed by his Movement for the Liberation of Congo forces in the neighboring country of Central African Republic. In a surprising ruling, he was acquitted by the ICC in 2018. Bemba has always maintained his innocence.