Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, dies at 69

LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.
Anas Sarwar, the current first minister, confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”
Salmond led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45% of the vote.
