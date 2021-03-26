Former Scottish leader launches new pro-independence party

Earlier this week, a Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision that Sturgeon misled lawmakers about the allegations against her predecessor. The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that has roiled Scottish politics for weeks.

Sturgeon, who hopes to use the May 6 election as a springboard to another referendum on Scottish independence, hailed the report clearing her and condemned the one that found fault. She accused political opponents of trying to “bully me out of office.”

Salmond insisted that his new party would not damage the independence cause. He said Alba would not run against the SNP in Scotland’s 73 parliamentary constituencies but would field candidates in the regional contest used to elect the other 56 members of the Scottish Parliament.

He said his aim was for a “super-majority” for independence to emerge after the election as a result of his move.