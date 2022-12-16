Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

The Cincinnati native moved into the college coaching ranks as an assistant at Xavier in 1991 and had stints at Providence and his alma mater before taking over the head job at Siena in 2000. He coached one season there, five at Seton Hall and seven at Bowling Green.

Orr was an assistant in the Chinese Basketball Association for one year before joining coach Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown. He spent five seasons as a Hoyas assistant and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach in the spring.

Ewing said he lost a great friend and someone who had been in his life since he was 22 breaking into the NBA.

“We developed a friendship and a brotherhood,” Ewing said in a statement. "He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this (Georgetown) program.”

___

