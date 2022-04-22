Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field, where the Steelers play their home games.

Tomlin, Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, former NFL teammate Steven Sims, Haskins' agent, Cedric Saunders, and longtime friends Mohamed Jabbie and Mykel Traylor-Bennett spoke during the service, which was closed to media outlets. Attendees were handed yellow roses after walking out the front of the church and three doves were released in tribute to Haskins.