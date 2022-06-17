Former Tennessee governor buying majority share of Predators

“We are excited and appreciative that he has agreed to join the ownership team,” Henry said.

The final paperwork is being drawn up. The sale still must be approved by rest of the Predators' organization, which includes 16 co-owners, and also the NHL. First elected as Tennessee's governor in 2010, Haslam will become a minority owner within the next few months and gradually become the majority owner over “the next few years, according to the team's statement.

Fritch took over as chairman of the Predators in January 2019. He has been a member of the Predators Holdings LLC that bought the team and the management group that runs the arena in December 2007 from original owner Craig Leipold, who bought the Minnesota Wild a year later.

The local ownership group kept the franchise in Nashville after Leipold tried to sell the team to Jim Balsillie in May 2007. That sale fell through when Balsillie, the co-CEO of Blackberry makers Research in Motion Ltd., started taking season-ticket deposits in Hamilton, Ontario, after telling NHL commissioner Gary Bettman he didn’t intend to move the team.

