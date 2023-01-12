Former top Israeli legal officials oppose judicial reforms

The reforms could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has railed publicly against the justice system, calling it biased against him. He says the legal reforms will be carried out responsibly.

The reforms have prompted an uproar over what critics say is a major threat to the country's democratic fundamentals. The country's current attorney general has already fiercely criticized the reforms and a protest against them last week drew thousands. Alan Dershowitz, a staunch Israel defender, has also come out against the plan, saying were he in Israel he would be joining the demonstrations.

Critics accuse the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history. The government says the reforms are a necessary step to streamline governance and correct an imbalance that has granted the legal system too much sway.