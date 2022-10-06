Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

After learning of the breach, Sullivan began a scheme to hide it from the public and the Federal Trade Commission, which had been investigating a smaller 2014 hack, authorities said.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Sullivan told subordinates that “the story outside of the security group was to be that ‘this investigation does not exist,'" and arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin in exchange for them signing non-disclosure agreements promising not to reveal the hack. He also never mentioned the breach to Uber lawyers who were involved with the FTC's inquiry, prosecutors said.

“Sullivan orchestrated these acts despite knowing that the hackers were hacking and extorting other companies as well as Uber," the U.S. attorney's office said.

Uber's new management began investigating the breach in the fall of 2017. Despite Sullivan lying to the chief executive officer and others, the truth was uncovered and the breach was made public, prosecutors said.

Sullivan was fired. The hackers pleaded guilty in 2019 to computer fraud conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

An email to Uber seeking comment on the conviction wasn't immediately returned.

Some experts have questioned how much cybersecurity has improved at Uber since the breach.

The company announced last month that all its services were operational following what security professionals called a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.

The lone hacker apparently gained access posing as a colleague, tricking an Uber employee into surrendering their credentials. Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.

It is not known how much data the hacker stole or how long they were inside Uber’s network. There was no indication they destroyed data.