Former UK leader Boris Johnson faces new police probe over lockdown visits

“In line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

Johnson's office said the former leader maintained that "the events were lawful and were not breaches of any COVID regulations.”

Johnson was among scores of people fined last year in connection with the “partygate” scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties held in 2020 and 2021, when the U.K. was under tight restrictions on social mixing.

He resigned as prime minister in July 2022 after a slew of scandals over his ethics and judgment turned many lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party against him.