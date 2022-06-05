Former Vandy star Kumar Rocker back on the mound in minors

The 22-year-old Rocker signed a minor league contract with Tri-City in mid-May that will keep him active until the MLB draft in July.

At Vanderbilt, Rocker was a three-year standout and posted a 2.89 ERA in 42 games (39 starts), leading the Commodores to a national championship in 2019. He was named MVP of the College World Series, racking up 44 strikeouts in 28 postseason innings, including a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the NCAA Super Regional against Duke. His ERA was a microscopic 0.96 in four postseason starts.

He went 28-10 for Vandy and opted not to go back to college after not signing with the Mets, training instead on his own. The short stint with the ValleyCats will allow him to get back in the groove of live action.

Rocker's draft prospects are uncertain since scouts haven't been able to see him throw until now, but he still could go on the first round again, though not as high. He's expected to make at least three more starts in June for TriValley.

