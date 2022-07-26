Former Vice President Mike Pence to release memoir in Nov.

The book will recount Pence's journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, with stops in the House of Representatives and governor's mansion in between, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. It promises to also discuss his rift with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump supporters, and Trump himself, denounced him for not intervening on Jan. 6 in Congress’ formal certification of President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The certification — which Pence had no power to change — was delayed for hours after hundreds of Trump supporters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!,” stormed the U.S. Capitol.