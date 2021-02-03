Former VP Pence opens transition office in northern Virginia

Pence announced Wednesday that the Office of the Former Vice President will handle correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements and official activities for him and his wife, Karen. The office is located in Arlington, across the Potomac River from Washington.

The Pences are also living in northern Virginia. A spokesperson said they have summer plans to move back to Indiana, where Mike Pence was governor and represented the state in the U.S. House. In 2016, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump chose Pence to be his vice presidential running mate, and the ticket was elected in 2016.