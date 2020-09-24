Former VW boss Winterkorn faces trial on 2nd set of charges

Volkswagen shares dropped sharply after the scandal became public, prompting investors to demand compensation in a separate civil case.

Winterkorn's lawyer has rejected charges that the former CEO had early knowledge of the use of the software in U.S. diesel cars, saying that significant information did not reach him.

On Thursday, lawyer Felix Doerr rejected the market manipulation charges again and said the proceedings will show that they are “unfounded,” news agency dpa reported.

Volkswagen has paid more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and settlements over the scandal.