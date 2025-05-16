Fortnite says it's offline on Apple's iOS around the world

Following years of a tense litigation, a recent court ruling was set to clear the way for Fortnite to finally return to iOS users in the U.S., too. But the video game said early Friday that a move from Apple has prevented that — and, as a result, Fortnite says it's now dark on iOS globally.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," Fortnite wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Apple said it had asked Epic Sweden to resubmit the app update “without including the U.S. storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies.” Sweden is where Epic’s developer account for its alternative app store is based.

But, Apple added, it "did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces.”

Epic did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In the U.S., Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple back in 2020, alleging the technology trendsetter was illegally using its power to gouge game makers. After a monthlong trial in 2021, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled against most of Epic's claims, but ordered Apple to loosen its previously-exclusive control over the payments made for in-app commerce and allow links to alternative options in the U.S. for the first time — threatening to undercut sizable commissions that Apple had been collecting from in-app transactions for over a decade.

After exhausting an appeal that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, Apple last year introduced a new system that opened the door for links to alternative payment options while still imposing a 27% commission on in-app transactions executed outside its own system.

Epic fired back by alleging Apple was thumbing its nose at the legal system, reviving another round of court hearings that lasted nearly a year before Gonzalez Rogers delivered a stinging rebuke last month — which held Apple in civil contempt and banned the company from collecting any commission on alternative payment systems.

That ruling cleared the way for Epic to finally return to the iPhone app store in the U.S., a reinstatement the video game maker was anticipating before Apple's latest move.

Fortnite's availability in the EU, meanwhile, is under an alternative store for iPhone users — now called the Epic Games Store. Apple cleared the way for this last year under new regulatory pressures. Prior to Friday, Fortnite and other Epic games had been available for download on iPhones using this store in the EU since August 2024.

Before the companies' prolonged legal battle, Epic launched Fortnite on iOS in April 2018. Between then and its August 2020 removal, 116 million users accessed Fortnite on iOS devices, company filings note — raking in a daily average of about 2.5 million players, which represented about 10% of Fortnite's total daily traffic at the time.

Liedtke reported from San Francisco.