Foster Farms says grain deliveries arrive after train delay

Messages seeking comment were left with Union Pacific. The company said last month that extreme cold and blizzard conditions had slowed deliveries in 20 of the 23 western states in which it operates.

It was the second time this year that the Surface Transportation Board has issued an emergency order related to Union Pacific’s delivery problems at Foster Farms.

On June 17, the board directed Union Pacific to restore Foster Farms’ service to a level that allowed it to feed its poultry and fill customers’ orders. Several weeks later, the board required Union Pacific to begin filing daily status reports and inform the board and Foster Farms of any schedule deviations.

Union Pacific and other rail companies have struggled with labor shortages over the past year, exacerbating service issues.