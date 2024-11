Four likely tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported

Sellars said there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported.

The storms struck a day after tornadoes injured at least 11 people in the Oklahoma City area in central Oklahoma.

Keli Cain, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said assessments of the damage were underway, but no significant damage has been reported.

Cain said the department is working with the Oklahoma State Election Board and that the storms have not disrupted any polling places for Tuesday's election.