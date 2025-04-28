Four children were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

Illinois State Police say four children were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program just outside Springfield, Illinois
This image taken from video provided by WCIA shows first responders working the scene after a car smashed through a building during an after-school program, killing multiple people Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (WCIA via AP)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Four children were killed and several more were injured when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle hitting three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

Those killed were between the ages of 4 and 18, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Several other people were hurt and taken to hospitals, police said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tarter said.

The building and facilities house YNOT Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps, according to its website.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.

