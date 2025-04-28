Four children were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

Those killed were between the ages of 4 and 18, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Several other people were hurt and taken to hospitals, police said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tarter said.

The building and facilities house YNOT Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps, according to its website.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.