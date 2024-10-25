Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have made over $3.9 billion globally.

Holland told “Good Morning America” recently that the idea for the fourth film “is crazy.”

“It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are going to really respond to it,” Holland said.

The studio claimed July 24, 2026, for its theatrical release. Earlier this week, Holland said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” that they plan to shoot next summer.