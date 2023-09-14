Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning 'Fox & Friends' franchise

BreakingNews
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The curvy couch is making room for one more: Lawrence Jones will join the daily "Fox & Friends" morning show as a fourth host beginning on Monday.

Fox News said Thursday that Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the morning news and talk show, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern. He's familiar to the show's viewers as an enterprise reporter there.

Jones is losing the Saturday evening show he has hosted, making room for a new show with talk host Mark Levin.

Jones, 30, has been with Fox News since 2018 and said “Fox & Friends” is where he made his first national television appearance.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning,” he said.

