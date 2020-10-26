Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight

Baier, speaking on colleague Brian Kilmeade's radio show on Monday, said all precautions are being taken.

“I've tested negative three times now and I'll be doing the show from home this week,” he said. “And we'll be in preparation for Election Day.”

Perino and Williams are both on the Fox show “The Five,” which had only recently returned to the studio after its hosts worked remotely since the beginning of the epidemic.

Only people critical to the broadcast will be allowed in at Fox headquarters on election night, the memo said.

Baier and MacCallum have been expected to co-anchor the network's election night coverage from the Manhattan studio next week.