Fox News hires Larry Kudlow; McEnany may be next

McEnany, Trump's final press secretary, had worked at CNN before joining Trump.

In a public financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, McEnany said she had an employment agreement with Fox News, to start in January. The report was first posted publicly by the organization Citizens for Ethics.

McEnany signed the report, attesting to its accuracy, on Jan. 12 — which would mean she had agreed to work for the news organization while still employed by the government as the person most responsible for getting the administration's news out to all of the public.

Fox said Tuesday that McEnany is not a Fox employee.

The network and McEnany had initial conversations after the election but put them on pause, according to someone familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss personnel issues.

The person said that Fox is open to hiring McEnany in the future.

McEnany did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Fox announced on Sunday that one of McEnany's predecessors as White House press secretary in the Trump administration, Sarah Sanders, was leaving as a network contributor because she was running for governor of Arkansas.