Fox News says none of its employees wrote jokes for Trump to tell at traditional campaign dinner

“I shouldn't say that,” Trump said. “But they wrote some jokes. For the most part, I didn't like any of them.”

Candidates often turn to professional comedians for material when needed for such appearances; it would be eye-opening and ethically suspect if a news organization contributed.

But Fox, in a statement, said none of its employees or freelancers did so. Instead, Trump is believed to have received material from a comic who occasionally tries to sell jokes to the Fox show “Gutfeld.”

Trump was at the dinner, while opponent Kamala Harris sent in a taped routine.