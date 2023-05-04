Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents

The Associated Press, The New York Times and National Public Radio asked a Delaware judge earlier this week to reveal mostly private text messages and conversations between Fox employees shortly after the 2020 presidential election that were uncovered during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

Fox lawyer Katharine L. Mowery, in a letter sent late Wednesday to Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, said much of the material its competitors sought wasn't relevant to the issues of the lawsuit. She said the media has no right to access such records.