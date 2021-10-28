Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

Houston Astros Jose Altuve, right, is high-fived by Yordan Alvarez after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Credit: Kevin M. Cox