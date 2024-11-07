France condemns a spat between Israeli police and French consulate staff at a Jerusalem church

The French Foreign Ministry said it would summon the Israeli ambassador in protest in the coming days.

A strongly worded statement from France said Israeli security forces had intruded on the courtyard of the Church of the Pater Noster, angering French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and prompting him to abandon his scheduled visit there.

The ministry said Israeli police detained two staff members of the French Consulate in Jerusalem despite their diplomatic status, adding that the employees were released only after Barrot intervened.

Barrot was meeting with Israeli officials Thursday in Jerusalem, where he pleaded for a cease-fire to stop the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and called for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon — a former French protectorate that Israel invaded last month in its broadening military campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

“These actions are unacceptable,” the French Foreign Ministry statement said of Thursday's fracas between Israeli security forces and French diplomatic staffers. “France condemns (these actions) all the more vigorously as they come at a time when it is doing everything it can to work towards de-escalating the violence in the region.”

Israeli police portrayed the controversy as a misunderstanding, saying that two church workers who declined to identify themselves had refused entry to Israeli security guards accompanying Minister Barrot on his church visit.

Israeli police said they held the men for some 20 minutes and released them once they were identified as employees of the French Consulate in Jerusalem, which is the protector of French holy sites and religious communities in the city.

The Israeli police said all foreign ministers on official visits to Israel are assigned Israeli security guards for the duration of their trips. It said the logistics of Barrot's visit were worked out beforehand with the French Embassy in Israel, warning the public against contributing to “misleading narratives" about the altercation.

The original church that Barrot had planned to visit was built by the Crusaders who believed that it was on this site, on the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, that Jesus taught the Pater Noster, or Lord’s Prayer. The compound includes the ruins of the Byzantine Eleona Church and was entrusted to the Carmelite nuns in 1874.

Thursday's incident was reminiscent of several others skirmishes over the years between irritated French officials and assertive Israeli bodyguards.

In 2020, President Macron lost his temper at Israeli security officers who had insisted on accompanying him inside another French church in Jerusalem.

In 1996, then-French President Jacques Chirac accused Israeli security forces of pushing and shoving his entourage in a spat that even drew an apology from a young Prime Minister Netanyahu during his first year in office.

Such stand-offs take on symbolic significance in Jerusalem, among the most fiercely contested swaths of real estate on earth.

Israel has viewed Jerusalem as its “unified, eternal” capital since capturing east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and Gaza. Palestinians want those territories for their future state, with east Jerusalem serving as their eventual capital. Israel annexed the eastern part of the city in a move not recognized internationally.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel more than a year ago, President Macron has stressed his support of Israel and its right to defend itself. But tensions have escalated in recent weeks as Macron has demanded that Israel do more to avoid the rapidly mounting civilian casualties in its campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

Barrot plans to travel next to the Israeli-occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP