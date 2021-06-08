France freezes military ties with Central African Republic

About 160 French troops who were providing operational support in the capital Bangui and training Central African forces have suspended their mission and stopped cooperating with the country’s military, a French government official said.

The decision didn't affect the approximately 100 French troops involved in U.N. peacekeeping forces and EU training forces in the country, or French advisers helping CAR with domestic civil security, the official said.

The official said CAR failed to respect promises toward the political opposition, and failed to fight anti-French disinformation campaigns online, notably targeting the French ambassador and defense attache.

Facebook took down hundreds of accounts and groups linked to Russia and France that were accused of using fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to wage a covert disinformation campaign in CAR before the December election.

An official in French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that CAR President Touadera ignored pressure from his country’s neighbors and France to allow open up elections to opposition figures, “but this didn’t happen.”

Both officials weren't authorized to be publicly named.

The French decision came after France suspended joint military operations last week with Malian forces until its coup leaders comply with international demands to restore civilian rule.

___

Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Sylvie Corbet in Paris, contributed to this report.