France, Germany, Ukraine call for Russian troops withdrawal

“We’re hoping that the visit of President Zelenskyy will enable giving a new momentum” to negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine and ultimately to a political solution to the conflict, a French official at the French presidency said, speaking on condition of anonymity after the meeting.

“We seek to understand positions and tensions and see how we can figure out the narrow paths between the (different) views,” the official said.

France and Germany, which helped broker a peace deal that was signed in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, are working on preparing for more talks involving the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

Their last meeting, which took place in Paris in December 2019, helped ease tensions but failed to make any progress on a political resolution that would end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy praised the “warm and strong relations” between Ukraine, France and Germany, and called for action.

“They always support our integrity, our sovereignty....But I said very directly and very honestly that we need now to move very quickly,” the Ukrainian leader said during a news conference. ,

“I think it’s not only our problem, that it’s about the security of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, which erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Violations of a shaky truce have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks.

The Kremlin said it hoped Macron and Merkel would persuade Zelenskyy to observe the cease-fire agreement and implement a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine that was signed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The Kremlin expects the French and German leaders to “use their influence and convey the need to resolutely stop any provocative actions along the line of control and emphasize the importance of the unconditional observation of the cease-fire,” Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said Friday.

Maj. Gen. Victor Hanushchyak, deputy commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation in the country's east, said the likely goal of Russia's recent actions is “to intensify efforts to prevent the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories” under separatist control.

Despite what he described as increased shelling along the front line and a military buildup from the Russia-backed side, Hanushchyak said “there have been no signs of direct preparation of the enemy for active offensive actions.”

AP Journalists Dmytro in Avdiivka, Ukraine, and Frank Jordans in Berlin, Germany contributed to the story.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a press conference following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris Friday April 16, 2021. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid his country's growing tensions with neighboring Russia, which has deployed troops near its border with Ukraine. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool via AP) Credit: Anne-Christine Poujoula Credit: Anne-Christine Poujoula

