France, Germany urge new elections in Kosovo following flare-up in ethnic tensions

“It requires bravery by all involved, because they will need to play their part in positions of political responsibility to ensure that deescalation succeeds,” Scholz said in comments following the Moldova summit.

Scholz said a permanent solution to the longstanding conflict between Serbia and its former province Kosovo was close to being reached and needs only to be implemented. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia does not recognize.

Osmani on Thursday lashed out at her Serbian counterpart, saying Vucic had been untruthful in the Moldova meetings. She described the protesters as “criminal gangs.”

“What is crucial at this point is that Serbia stops supporting these criminal gangs that are causing most of the problems in Kosovo’s north, but also beyond in our region,” Osmani said.

Vucic said Serbia's priority is Kosovo police forces leaving the majority-populated Kosovo Serb regions along with the newly installed mayors.

NATO on Tuesday announced it would send an additional 700 troops to northern Kosovo to help quell the recent clashes. The latest violence in the region has stirred fear of a renewal of the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that claimed more than 10,000 lives, left more than 1 million people homeless and resulted in a NATO peacekeeping mission that has lasted nearly a quarter of a century.

Speaking to reporters in Oslo on Thursday, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Kosovo and Serbia to “take immediate steps to deescalate tensions and make a real effort on normalization agreements.”

“We support the process of European integration for Kosovo and Serbia but the current escalation hinders, rather than helps, the efforts in that direction,” Blinken said while attending an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Norwegian capital. “We’re looking for both to act responsibly.”

Frank Jordans contributed from Berlin.

