France grants port to migrant rescue ship amid Italy rift

Meloni then jumped the gun and announced that France had agreed to accept the Ocean Viking, even though the French government had made no such pledge publicly.

Her announcement and Italy's persistent refusal to disembark migrants from the ship infuriated French officials. Darmanin could barely contain the French anger against the government in Rome.

He slammed Italy’s response to the charity-operated boats as “unacceptable” and said Italy’s refusal to assign a port to the Ocean Viking was “incomprehensible.”

“France will take measures in the coming hours to tighten the border security with Italy” and adjust bilateral relations accordingly, Darmanin said. He added: “France deeply regrets that Italy did not accept to behave like a responsible European state.”

“Managing migratory flows in the Mediterranean is a European problem that touches all of us, calling for a European response,” Darmanin said.

