France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

Mélenchon urged voters to give his coalition a majority and thereby force Macron to name him as prime minister, which would prompt a situation called “cohabitation."

The leftists' platform includes a significant minimum wage increase, lowering the retirement age to 60 and locking in energy prices.

Though Mélenchon’s coalition could win more than 200 seats, current projections give the left little chance of winning a majority. Macron and his allies are expected to win between 260 and 320 seats, according to the latest polls.

The two-round voting system is complex and not proportionate to the nationwide support for a party. Lawmakers are elected by district.

The parliamentary election is traditionally a difficult race for the French far-right's candidates, as rivals tend to step aside in the second round to improve the chances of another contender.

Led by Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential election, the National Rally hopes to do better than five years ago, when it won eight seats. With at least 15 seats, the far-right would be allowed to form a parliamentary group and gain greater powers at the assembly.

Le Pen herself is candidate for reelection in her stronghold of Henin-Beaumont, in northern France.

Results may also be impacted by an expected record-low voter turnout. Pollsters say less than half of France’s 48.7 million electorate is expected to cast ballots.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT; 2 a.m. EDT) and will close at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT; 12 p.m.) in most of France, except for some closing two hours later in big cities.

The National Assembly has final say over the Senate when it comes to voting in laws.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron greets the media as he awaits European Council President Charles Michel for lunch at the Elysee Palace, Monday May16, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron greets the media as he awaits European Council President Charles Michel for lunch at the Elysee Palace, Monday May16, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen puts up a campaign poster in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption FILE - A supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen puts up a campaign poster in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon gives a speech in Marseille, southern France, Friday, June 10, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption FILE - Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon gives a speech in Marseille, southern France, Friday, June 10, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" is displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" is displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption FILE - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, poses for a photo before a press conference in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption FILE - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, poses for a photo before a press conference in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster of the French Animalist Party is displayed next to other candidates posters, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster of the French Animalist Party is displayed next to other candidates posters, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign posters reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" are displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign posters reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" are displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A woman walks past election posters reading "Melenchon Prime Minister", for the alliance of leftist parties cobbled together by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Friday, June 10, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme Combined Shape Caption FILE - A woman walks past election posters reading "Melenchon Prime Minister", for the alliance of leftist parties cobbled together by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Friday, June 10, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme