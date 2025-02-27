France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks

But France, too, is in discussions with Ukraine — aiming, like the United States, to diversify its supplies of vital minerals, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told broadcaster France Info.

He didn't specify exactly which minerals France is seeking. Ukraine has been offering to supply the U.S. with rare earth elements that are critical for various technologies, including lithium for batteries and uranium for nuclear power, medical equipment and weapons.

Lecornu said: “We are speaking about this issue for our own French needs. I have defense industries that will need access to a certain number of raw materials in the years to come.”

He said French President Emmanuel Macron mandated him to begin the discussions and that he has been dealing directly with his Ukrainian counterpart as part of efforts to increase the number of source countries for rare minerals.

“We have to diversify that. Emmanuel Macron has asked that I also start discussions with the Ukrainians .... I have been doing so since October,” the minister said.

He said France could possibly purchase minerals from Ukraine and isn't seeking access to them as a way to recoup the billions of euros (dollars) worth of military and other aid that Paris has supplied to strengthen Ukrainian defenses against Russia's invasion. Trump has framed the emerging deal as a chance for Kyiv to repay aid already sent under Democratic President Joe Biden.

“We are not looking for payback,” Lecornu said. “But our defense sector will need a certain number of raw materials that are absolutely crucial in our own weapons systems ... for the next 30 or 40 years.”

He indicated that the discussions are in a preliminary stage, saying: "It's the beginning of the story."