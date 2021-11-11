France: Life sentence for killing of Holocaust survivor

Another suspect was acquitted of murder but convicted of aggravated theft with religious motives.

Both had denied targeting her for being Jewish, and their lawyers had argued against classifying the attack as antisemitic. But the case served as a reminder of both historic and current antisemitism in France.

“It’s growing. Everyone needs a scapegoat,” Daniel Knoll said. “We suffer the consequences.”

“The verdict isn’t enough. We must educate, educate, educate," he said.

As a 9-year-old during World War II, Mireille Knoll was forced to flee Paris with her family to escape a notorious roundup of Jews. French police herded some 13,000 people — including more than 4,000 children — into the Vel d’Hiv stadium in 1942, and shipped them to the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Fewer than 100 survived.

Knoll and other relatives were able to escape Nazi-occupied territory thanks to a family member with Brazilian citizenship, according to her son. They went to southern Europe and then Canada, but Knoll returned to France after the end of the war, and stayed.

Knoll’s death came a year after another Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was thrown from her Paris balcony to her death.

Knoll’s family is pushing for an annual to honor all victims of antisemitism, and to encourage young people to reach out to isolated elderly neighbors.

Unless some kind of action is taken, her son said, “After this verdict, Mom will be forgotten."