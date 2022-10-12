France orders gas station workers back to ensure supplies

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked on prefects to launch the requisition procedure for Esso's gas stations two days after a deal was reached between two unions and the company's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected the deal and continued the strike.

The government is considering making a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities, depending on the outcome of salary negotiations that began Wednesday.

Drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and many gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said the consequences of the strike have become “unbearable for too many French people.”

“Some people cannot go to work, others can't take their children to school, go shopping, or some are even unable to access (hospital) treatment,” Veran said.

Requisitions allow authorities to order some workers at the depots hit by strikes to return to work.

Borne said Tuesday that about 30% of France’s gas stations are experiencing temporary shortages, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected.

At one gas station that remained open Wednesday in Arcueil, in the southern suburbs of Paris, dozens of drivers waited in a long line to seek fuel.

“It will be the same problem again in two days, so it’s hard,” Jean Benamou, a 37-year-old delivery worker, told The Associated Press. “We try to work smart, not drive if it’s not necessary."

Benjamin Chaussoy, a 28-year-old CCTV installer, said if he cannot get diesel fuel, he won’t be able to work.

“If there’s none left, well I’ll hope and try to get back home,” he added. “And after that, I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.”

Barbara Surk in Nice, France contributed.

