France planning an evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup in its former colony

PARIS (AP) — The French Foreign Ministry says France is planning an imminent evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup last week in the former French colony.
In a brief statement to The Associated Press, the ministry said Tuesday “an evacuation is being prepared” and that it “will happen rapidly.”
The ministry in Paris gave no other immediate details.
