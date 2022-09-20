France probes threats against Russian prison rights activist

“At this stage, there is no objective evidence that allows us to support the hypothesis of an assassination attempt that could have targeted Vladimir Osechkin last week,” the statement said.

Osechkin has been under French police protection for the past several months and had first reported death threats to police in March. He was warned Sept. 9 of a new possible threat to his life.

He said the incident on Sept. 12 could have been a “psychological attack” to scare him or a botched effort to kill him. He said he hopes further investigation clarifies what happened and who was behind it.

Russian officials have not publicly commented about him.

French local and national police and government ministries would not comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Osechkin sought political asylum in France after fleeing Russia under pressure from authorities over his prison activism. Osechkin's group routinely publishes videos and accounts of alleged torture and corruption in Russian prisons. He was among the first to reveal that Russia's military was recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

Gulagu.net also helped bring Russian fugitive paratrooper Pavel Filatiev to France last month. Filatiev served in the Ukraine war before being injured, and later published accounts online of what he saw, accusing the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of incompetence and corruption.

While Osechkin described being accustomed to pressure from Russian authorities, he said the incident Sept. 12 made him consider for the first time stopping his work to protect his children. But he said giving up would only hand victory to Putin and his allies.

“It’s very difficult for us and to our family, but I think that we don’t have the choice. We need to stop Putin and his regime," he said. "It's not a battle against Putin. It’s a battle against totalitarianism. And we need to do something to win, to protect democracy and human rights and the future of the Russian Federation.”