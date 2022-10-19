France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris

“We are profoundly shaken, faced with the horror and the pain,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters.

The girl’s father reported his daughter missing Friday afternoon after she failed to return home from school. He works as a concierge in the building and used security camera footage to retrace the girl's movements.

He reported that his daughter entered the building with an unknown woman who later appeared alone in a hallway as she was leaving, carrying what appeared to be a heavy suitcase, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Education Minister Pap Ndiaye have visited the girl's school, and psychologists were dispatched to offer support to students and their parents.

French President Emmanuel Macron received the girl's parents at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday and said he had expressed “condolences and offered solidarity and support in their terrible ordeal that upsets us all.”

The president's political rivals, meanwhile, lashed out at his centrist government and blamed its immigration policies for the girl's death.

French media reports said the 24-year-old suspect was an immigrant from Algeria. She lived in the country illegally for three years, Veran said. In August, when she landed at Paris's Orly airport, authorities noticed her flawed immigration status and issued her an order to leave French territory before letting her in, the government spokesman explained.

“The suspect in this barbaric act should not have been in our country,” Marine Le Pen, head of the far-right National Rally party, said Tuesday during a heated National Assembly session. Le Pen, who leads the largest opposition party in France's most powerful house of parliament, demanded that Macron's government put a stop to “uncontrolled immigration.”

Veran, the government spokesman, appealed for lawmakers to refrain from political bickering, saying Wednesday that Lola’s parents “ask us for collective support in what they are going through, without adding to their pain."

“Like them, we want answers,” Veran said. "Like them, we want to punish with the needed tough stance warranted by atrocities that have been committed. It’s up to judicial authorities to do so.”

——-

Surk reported from Nice, France.

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler