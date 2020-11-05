France reinforcing its border controls following attacks

“Attacks in France, in Austria a few days ago in Vienna, show us that the terrorist risk is everywhere, that (terrorist) networks are global ... which forces Europe to intensify its response,” he said. France will present its proposals at a European summit in December.

The country raised its security alert to the maximum level after Nice attack on Oct. 29.

It was the third attack since Charlie Hebdo republished the caricatures of the prophet of Islam in September as the trial opened for the 2015 attacks at the paper’s offices and a kosher supermarket. The gunmen in that attack claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, which both recently called anew for strikes against France.

Herve Cazaux, border police director in Le Perthus region, said police have arrested 11,200 people seeking to cross the French-Spanish border illegally so far this year, compared with 5,500 last year.

This is in part explained by France's spring pandemic lockdown, under which the borders were closed until June 20, and by an increase in numbers of migrants this summer, many travelling via Spain from Algeria and Morocco, Cazaux said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with a police technician using a drone during a visit on the strengthening border controls at the crossing between Spain and France, at Le Perthus, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Guillaume Horcajuelo, Pool via AP) Credit: Guillaume Horcajuelo Credit: Guillaume Horcajuelo

