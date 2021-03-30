France rejects UN report its forces targeted Mali wedding

Shortly after the strike, witnesses gave divergent accounts to The Associated Press, with some claiming a helicopter carried out strikes and others referring to several strikes.

France denied a helicopter was engaged in the operation or that a wedding party was targeted.

“Some witnesses therefore affirmed they saw a helicopter when neither Malian forces nor (France's) had engaged helicopters in this zone on that day,” the ministry statement said. “Others talked of an airplane flying at a low altitude when the aircraft that took part in the strike were at several kilometers of altitude.”

“The Defense Ministry cannot consider that this report brings any proof whatsoever contradicting the facts described by the French armed forces,” the statement said.

It insisted that international humanitarian law governing armed conflicts was strictly observed during the strike.

France’s Operation Barkhane, with some 5,000 troops, is fighting Islamist extremists in Africa’s Sahel region. France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to stop jihadis from advancing toward Bamako, the capital, after they took control of several northern towns.